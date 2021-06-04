Cruz Azul: Disciplinary Commission sanctions Commissioner for “anger” with Jesús Corona

After the problems that were generated at the end of the final of the Closing 2021 between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, where Jose de Jesus Corona had a little “row” with the Commissioner of the MX League when defending his son, the Disciplinary Commission sanctioned both elements.

Through an official statement, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation reported that José Odilón Trujillo Macedo, Commissioner of the MX League, was sanctioned with four games for his altercation with Jesús Corona.

A couple of days ago, the same Commission reported that the goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Machine would be sanctioned with two matches for this same event, when it came to shoving the Commissioner.

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that, after investigating the events in which the Commissioner, Mr. José Odilón Trujillo Macedo, was involved, at the end of the second leg of the Final of the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 League MX Tournament, played between the Clubs Cruz Azul vs. Santos on May 30, 2021, based on articles 80 and 82, this authority resolves:

Punish said Commissioner for acting inappropriately against a ball collector, applying a suspension of 4 games, in which he will not be able to participate in any official match organized by the FMF. “

This “lawsuit” was caused by the fact that Corona’s son, who was a basketball player, entered the field of play to celebrate the title with his father, to be removed from the field of play in a somewhat abrupt way, so ” Chuy ”came to defend him.

