Cruz Azul defines the situation of Orbelín Pineda. Is he going or staying for the 2021 Opening?

Blue Cross He managed to establish himself as Mexican soccer champion thanks to his great work on the field. Juan Reynoso empowered several footballers, among them, Orbelín Pineda, who despite not closing in the best way, was key in the regular tournament.

With Luis RomoThey are called to be the next two footballers to emigrate to the old continent; However, Pineda’s departure looks much further away than that of the Mexican midfielder, according to statements by Alvaro Davila.

In an interview with Ignacio Suárez, the president of ‘La Maquina’ spoke about the future of Pineda, noting that the player wants to remain in the club for the next tournament, so if he left the celestial club, it would be until the month of December.

It must be remembered that Pineda has sounded to reach the Tigres team, considering that the player ends his contract until December and can choose with which team to sign from this summer.