Cruz Azul defends the lead against Chivas Guadalajara

04/10/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The Blue Cross receives this Sunday at 2:00 the visit of the Chivas Guadalajara in the Aztec stadium during their fourteenth meeting in the MX Clausura League.

The Blue Cross comes with reinforced spirits for the match of the fourteenth day after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him FC Juarez out of his field (0-1) and against him Atlas Guadalajara in his stadium (3-2). Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in 11 of the 13 matches played so far in the Liga MX de Clausura with a figure of 20 goals in favor and seven against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Chivas Guadalajara achieved a tie to one against Santos Laguna, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Before this match, the Chivas Guadalajara had won in two of the 12 games played in the Liga MX de Clausura this season, with a balance of 16 goals for and 19 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Blue Cross they have won five times and been defeated once in six games played so far, making them a very difficult team to beat when playing at home. At the exits, the Chivas Guadalajara He has won once, he has lost once and has drawn four times in his six games so far, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Blue Cross to get more points away from home.

The two rivals had already met in the past at the stadium of the Blue Cross and the balance is four victories, five defeats and 11 draws for the local team. In turn, the local team has a streak of two consecutive games undefeated at home against Chivas Guadalajara. The last game they played on Blue Cross and the Chivas Guadalajara This competition took place in October 2020 and ended with a 0-2 result in favor of the Blue Cross.

Analyzing the classification table of the Liga MX de Clausura we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 20 points with respect to the Blue Cross. The Blue Cross He has 33 points in his locker that have allowed him to take the current leadership of the Liga MX de Clausura. For its part, the visiting team is fifteenth with 13 points.