Cruz Azul defends its leadership against FC Juarez

04/02/2021

On at 06:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 05:30 the match of the thirteenth day of the MX Clausura League will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute FC Juarez and to Blue Cross in it Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.

The FC Juarez arrives at the thirteenth day with the illusion of recovering points after having lost his last game against him Necaxa by a score of 1-0. Since the competition began, the hosts have won two of the 11 games played to date, with a streak of eight goals in favor and 21 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Blue Cross won his last two competition matches against him Atlas Guadalajara in his stadium and the Monterrey in his field, 3-2 and 1-0 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of FC Juarez. Before this match, the Blue Cross they had won in 10 of the 12 games played in the Liga MX de Clausura this season, with 19 goals for and seven against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the FC Juarez He has achieved a balance of one victory, one loss and two draws in four home games, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Blue Cross He has a record of five wins and one loss in six games played, so he will be a tough opponent for him. FC Juarez, who will have to do everything in his power to defend the field advantage.

Likewise, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have been winning three games in a row at the stadium of the FC Juarez. The last time they played the FC Juarez and the Blue Cross in this tournament it was in August 2020 and the match ended 3-2 in favor of the visitors.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the classification table of Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that the visiting team is ahead of the FC Juarez with a difference of 21 points. The team of Gabriel Caballero He comes into the game in eighteenth position and with nine points before the game. For his part, Blue Cross So far he has accumulated a total of 30 points that have allowed him to take the current leadership of the Liga MX de Clausura.