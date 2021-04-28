Cruz Azul defeats Toronto FC and has one foot in the semifinals (Summary, Video)

The Cruz Azul Machine took an important advantage in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, after beating 3-1 at Toronto fc at Raymond James Stadium.

Just at minute 3, Bryan angle He took a powerful shot from the edge of the area to advance the cement team with a real goal, taking the home defense by surprise.

After this great start, Toronto FC managed to respond and Jonathan Osorio leveled the score at minute 20, in a play where he took advantage of a rebound inside the area that left the celestial defense.

However, the tie did not last long for Canada, as Bryan Angulo again scored for the cement producers in the 37th minute, once again putting the Machine up on the scoreboard.

For the second half, Cruz Azul completely dominated the process of the game and Pablo Aguilar was in charge of expanding the advantage even more, by finishing with his head in a set piece and putting it 3-1 at minute 58.

With this score, Juan Reynoso’s Machine needs to draw in the second leg to advance to the semifinals, while Toronto must win by three goals if it wants to overcome the tie.

