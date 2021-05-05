Cruz Azul defeats Toronto FC and advances to the semifinals of the Concachampions (Summary, Video)

The Cruz Azul Machine won 1-0 at Toronto fc in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, to advance to the tournament semifinals with a 4-1 aggregate.

At the start of the match, the Canadian team went out with everything to the Azteca Stadium field in search of shortening distances in the first minutes, cornering the Machine and generating several dangerous plays.

Also read: Liga MX: Referee appointments for the repechage games in the Clausura 2021

After resisting the first attacks from Toronto, the blue team began to advance lines and, in a play that began with a clearance by Jesús Corona, Bryan “el Cuco” Angulo took the ball from outside the area and took a tremendous shot that left No chances for Bono to make it 1-0 at minute 27.

As the minutes passed, Toronto began to slow down due to the height of Mexico City and with this also the danger began to decrease.

For the second half, the game became a little more even, although neither team managed to generate plays of real danger on offense.

In the final minutes, the Canadians, already eliminated, tried to shorten the gap on the scoreboard but could not defeat the defense of the celestial team, which kept their goal at zero.

Now, Juan Reynoso’s Machine will have to wait to meet his rival, who will come out of the key between the Rayados del Monterrey and the Columbus Crew, in a tie that is tied at two goals.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: