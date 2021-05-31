Cruz Azul defeats Santos Laguna and is crowned after 23 years

After 23 years of drought, Cruz Azul won the league title by defeating Santos Laguna 2-1 on the aggregate scoreboard at the Azteca stadium. In the first leg, ‘La Maquina’ came from behind to equalize the score with a goal from Jonathan Rodríguez.

Despite the fact that Juan Reynoso put an offensive team on the field, Santos Laguna neutralized them during the first 45 minutes, having control of the ball. It was not until minute 36 that he was rewarded with Diego Váldez.

The midfielder knocked out opponents with power and shot from outside the area to beat Jesús Corona and equalize the overall score. For the second part, the Peruvian strategist made changes.

The changes brought results immediately and was reflected in the tie of Jonathan Rodríguez, a controversial move that was reviewed in the VAR. In the final minutes, there was an outbreak of anger; however, Santos was not enough to equal the overall.