Cruz Azul defeats Pachuca and is the first finalist of the Clausura 2021 (Summary, Video)

The Cruz Azul Machine became the first finalist of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament, after defeating the Tuzos del Pachuca in the semifinals, with a score from “Bebote” Santiago Giménez.

From the beginning of the match, Juan Reynoso’s Machine came out to propose on the offensive and generated several dangerous plays, but Óscar Ustari was attentive to protect his frame and keep the zero.

Also read: Liga MX: Felipe Ramos Rizo exhibits arbitration error by César Ramos at Cruz Azul vs Club Pachuca

In a first half of Cruz Azul’s complete dominance, Ustari and the posts kept the Tuzos alive, taking the match at halftime with the score 0-0.

For the second half, Pachuca began to generate a little more on the offensive and Cruz Azul continued with the same attitude, which gave him the advantage in a play where Santiago Giménez received a cross from the right and finished off with a header to put the 1 -0 to minute 50.

After the celestial score, Pachuca began to push a little more on offense, but José de Jesús Corona dressed as a hero and took a couple of goal plays to keep the zero in his frame.

Near the end of the match, spirits were heated by a stomp by Cabral on “El Cabecita” Rodríguez, which ended with the expulsion of the Pachuca player after a small “fight” and the intervention of the VAR.

The Tuzos tried in added time but could not tie the match, so the Machine became the first finalist and now it only remains to meet his rival, who will come out of the key between Santos Laguna and Puebla.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: