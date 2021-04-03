Cruz Azul defeats FC Juárez at the last minute and reaches 11 wins in a row (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Cruz Azul Machine remains unbeatable today Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League by winning 1-0 over the Ciudad Juárez Braves and reaching 11 consecutive victories, in the action of matchday 13.

The “Cabecita” controlled a pass on the edge of the area and took a cross shot to give the long-awaited victory to the sky blue, who in the process will retain the lead with 33 points, very close to tying a ticket to the Liguilla directly.

Read also: Club América: Santiago Solari goes for a historic mark at the Azteca Stadium

But it was difficult for La Maquina because with very little, the Braves seemed to draw the celestial tie. The cement team was hurt by the FIFA Date, because several of their players were far from their best level, but also because their DT Juan Reynoso he was forced to move his pieces.

The Peruvian helmsman left in the Capital Luis Romo, who returned with muscular overload from the European tour with the Tri Mayor; in addition to putting Orbelín Pineda until 62 ‘. Reynoso could not count on the injured either Adrian Aldrete and Ignacio Rivero, vital in the 11 cement holder.

That is why La Maquina fought so hard to create danger up front and that just at 2 ‘, Juan Escobar arrived without a mark but his shot threw him aside. At 17 ‘, it was Jonathan Rodríguez the one who did not know how to give direction to a header, before Escobar again wasted, at 49 ‘, when he finished off the second post without a mark, but flying the ball over the crossbar.

Read also: Pumas: Alan Mozo reveals the key to the misstep of the University students in the Clausura 2021

Great goal and historic triumph! Jonathan Rodríguez once again demonstrated his quality, with a spectacular shot he gave the victory to @CruzAzul. The Machine reached 11 consecutive wins (surpassing what they did in the 70-71 Season with 10 games won in a row). pic.twitter.com/B4IDeZWiKD – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 3, 2021

Even FC Juárez also had its chances, like at 28 ‘, which Jesus Crown had to fly to cover a shot of Marco Fabian. Until “Cabecita” Rodríguez arrived with his goal number 6 of the tournament, to save the night at the border, to give him the historic victory 11 and surpass the best record that the club had in a row, of the 71-72 season .

This is how Cruz Azul leaves the table set to try to match the best record of victories in a row in Mexican soccer, of 12, achieved by Necaxa and León; what he will try next Saturday against Chivas. Although before, La Maquina will have to visit the Arcahaie FC from Haiti for the first leg of the Concachampions Round of 16.