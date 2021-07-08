Cruz Azul defeats Club Pachuca in a friendly match prior to Apertura 2021

Cruz Azul’s Machine beat the Tuzos del Pachuca squad 2-1 in a friendly match prior to the start of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Tournament on the Chukchansi Park Stadium field in Fresno, California.

The Cruz Azul scorers were Santiago Giménez in the first period and Jaiber Jiménez already in the second half in the final stretch. Pachuca tied the game at minute 57 of the game.

In the first half, Cruz Azul started the game better with the ball, with the leading role of the match and a Pachuca waiting in their area, and it was in the 10th minute that the La Maquina team went to the front in the match with a goal from Santiago. Giménez in the 10th minute with a great cross definition that left the Tuzos goalkeeper without options.

The meeting in Fresno, California is over. The Machine achieved a victory in its second preparation match. pic.twitter.com/zk9jy9minL – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) July 8, 2021

Already in the second Pachuca advanced lines and in minute 57 they matched the cards. However, Jaiber Jiménez at minute 85, in the final part of the match, scored 2-1 taking advantage of the rebound from a good free kick that hit the post.

It should be remembered that Cruz Azul will face Austin Bold on Saturday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m., in addition to the match for the Liga MX Champion of Champions trophy on July 18.

