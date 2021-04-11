Cruz Azul defeats Chivas and ties victory mark in Liga MX (Summary, Video)

The Cruz Azul Machine won the Chivas del Guadalajara on this 14th date of the 2021 Clausura, at the Azteca Stadium, in order to match the record for the most wins in a row in short tournaments in the MX League.

The meeting began with a quite offensive Cruz Azul and a Guadalajara that came out not to lose from Vucetich’s lineup, as he came out with a line of five. In the first half both teams had a couple of dangerous plays, but neither managed to open the scoring.

At half time, José de Jesús Corona faced the whistler of the match to claim a couple of decisions and won the yellow card. When it seemed that Juan Reynoso arrived to calm the atmosphere, the DT of the Machine ended up being expelled, so he will lose the Young Classic against America.

For the second half, the match continued in the same vein, but, minutes after Chivas wasted a goal play, the Machine did not forgive and Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez scored the only goal of the match.

After this annotation, Vucetich moved his pieces and went with everything to attack, leaving spaces that would be used by the celestial ones, which turned goalkeeper Antonio Rodríguez into a figure.

In the end, the Machine took the victory by the minimum and managed to equal the marks of Necaxa, in long tournaments, and León, in short tournaments, by achieving 12 victories in a row so far in Clausura 2021.

