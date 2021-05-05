Cruz Azul dedicates victory to Ismael Salazar, victim of the Metro Line 12 accident

After a post published by the daughter of Ismael Salazar Juarez where he confirmed that his father had been one of the victims of the accident that occurred on Monday night on Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro, the Cruz Azul team had the noble gesture of dedicating the victory achieved in the Vuelta of the Quarterfinals of the Concachampions at the Azteca Stadium.

After hours of searching at the scene of the accident, Ismael’s daughter revealed that her father had lost his life, dedicating a post of farewell and gratitude to the people who helped in one way or another to find her father’s whereabouts , in which he used a photo of Ismael wearing a Blue Cross, team he was fond of.

“This victory goes to you, Ismael, and to everyone who is having a difficult time,” wrote the celestial team on their social networks.

After the viralization of the photo by thousands of cement fans, the Cruz Azul team, through its official Twitter account, had the noble gesture of dedicating the celestial victory in the match against the Canadian team.

Ismael Juárez, 49, had been searched all Monday night by his daughter, who through social networks had requested help to locate him.

“Thanks to those who helped by sharing and commenting, my daddy is already in heaven. 49 years being the perfect man. God took a warrior,” his daughter published with a photo of Ismael wearing a Cruz Azul jacket.

