Cruz Azul dedicates an emotional message to Arcahaie and the fans ask them to help them

Football

After his crushing victory over the Arcahaie from Haiti on the CONCACAF Champions LeagueThe Cruz Azul Machine dedicated a brief but emotional message to the Haitian team, who with all their limitations put up resistance during the first match of the tie, drawing a historic goalless draw in the Caribbean.

After the defeat of Arcahaie, some media and journalists have emphasized that the CONCACAF It should prevent teams like Arcahaie from reaching these Concachampions bodies, considering the sports punishment to which they were subjected to excessive, arguments that the fans have rejected.

“Much respect for all of you,” published Cruz Azul.

For still others, the participation of these teams is totally valid and valuable, since these clubs earned the right to be in these instances due to their sporting achievements in previous CONCACAF tournaments.

Following the publication of the cement team, some Cruz Azul fans have asked their club to provide support to the Central American team, since the Arcahaie players lack sports clothing for training sessions and even for official matches, as they only have two uniforms.

At the end of the game, Cruz Azul players gave their shirts to the Arcahaie footballers, this as a token of appreciation for the match held at Azteca, an action that could not be replicated by the Caribbean because they do not have more shirts available to play their games in the local league.

The fans of Cruz Azul recognized the good faith of the Haitian players, who despite their soccer limitations, never made malicious entries against the cement workers.

