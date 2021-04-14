Cruz Azul dedicates an emotional message to Arcahaie and the fans ask them to help them

After his crushing victory over the Arcahaie from Haiti on the CONCACAF Champions LeagueThe Cruz Azul Machine dedicated a brief but emotional message to the Haitian team, who with all their limitations put up resistance during the first match of the tie, drawing a historic goalless draw in the Caribbean.

After the defeat of Arcahaie, some media and journalists have emphasized that the CONCACAF It should prevent teams like Arcahaie from reaching these Concachampions bodies, considering the sports punishment to which they were subjected to excessive, arguments that the fans have rejected.

“Much respect for all of you,” published Cruz Azul.

For still others, the participation of these teams is totally valid and valuable, since these clubs earned the right to be in these instances due to their sporting achievements in previous CONCACAF tournaments.

Following the publication of the cement team, some Cruz Azul fans have asked their club to provide support to the Central American team, since the Arcahaie players lack sports clothing for training sessions and even for official matches, as they only have two uniforms.

Good detail of the @CruzAzul players gave their shirts to Haitians knowing that they could not share theirs. – Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) April 14, 2021

At the end of the game, Cruz Azul players gave their shirts to the Arcahaie footballers, this as a token of appreciation for the match held at Azteca, an action that could not be replicated by the Caribbean because they do not have more shirts available to play their games in the local league.

The fans of Cruz Azul recognized the good faith of the Haitian players, who despite their soccer limitations, never made malicious entries against the cement workers.

Support the team, uniforms or balls … Despite being an amateur team, they were never bad milk … they deserve to be supported to improve and support the sport. – El Vic (@ ElVick83) April 14, 2021

Apart from giving them respect, the club should support this team with uniforms, balls, I don’t know any kind of help they require in Haiti. Greetings – Josefat Gaona (@ josefat3) April 14, 2021

I would like a good gesture from the femexfut or a Mexican team or more from Cruz Azul to give them a week or two of training in their facilities so that they can motivate themselves more. – Angel Miguel (@ angele29mig) April 14, 2021

Coperenle something I do not know at least the return ticket backpacks uniform balls that would be very humble of him and to destroy the eagles – Carlos (@ Carlos08919123) April 14, 2021

Yesterday Orvañanos said “how is it possible that they allow teams like this to reach this level of the tournament!”, But they won it. The bulky results reflect gaps that must be worked or, sometimes, accidents, it is not like the one who loses wants to be beaten like that. – Martial-Metal (@BenjiPrise) April 14, 2021

