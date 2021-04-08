Cruz Azul: David Faitelson tuned Juan Reynoso for the terrible game against Arcahaie FC

Cruz Azul disappointed in his debut in the Concacaf Champions League, after his goalless draw against Arcahaie FC in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions of which, David Faitelson took the opportunity to overwhelm La Maquina and especially his coach Juan Reynso, for his statements after the match.

Faitelson, through his social networks, criticized Reynoso for justifying Cruz Azul’s draw against the Arcahaie FC squad without goals, since he considered that La Maquina dragged the prestige.

Read also: Video: The goals of Club América vs Olimpia in the Concachampions

“Surprise for nothing. We have to congratulate each other, we are still very much alive in the tie, and we have rested the bulk of the group in CDMX… ”. Juan Reynoso is wrong. Cruz Azul dragged its prestige last night in the Caribbean… ”, said Faitelson after the words of the Peruvian DT.

“Surprise for nothing. We have to congratulate ourselves, we are still very much alive in the tie, and we have rested the bulk of the group in CDMX… ”.

Juan Reynoso is wrong. Cruz Azul dragged its prestige last night in the Caribbean … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 8, 2021

However, the controversial ESPN journalist did not have enough to hit Cruz Azul, but also criticized León for his draw against Toronto in his debut, hoping that America would stand up for Liga MX.

Thinking or assuming that they are better in the Concacaf is not enough for Mexican soccer. You have to prove it on the court. Neither Cruz Azul nor León have done it. Will America do it? – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 8, 2021

“Thinking or assuming that they are better in the Concacaf is not enough for Mexican soccer. You have to prove it on the court. Neither Cruz Azul nor León have done it. Will America do it? ”He added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content