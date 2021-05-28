Cruz Azul: David Faitelson surrendered to the great level of Luis Romo

The Blue Cross took an important step on his way to the title of Closing 2021 of the MX League, those led by Juan Reynoso gave the blow of authority in the TSM, with an annotation of Luis Romo, the reveal of the tournament.

The great level that the midfielder has presented has not gone unnoticed by the press, so David faitelson, praised the high level of Luis Romo, who in the journalist’s own eyes, the soccer player has been a fundamental piece for the Machine.

“That Luis Romo is impressive … He fought the ball, gained a rebound and hit an impressive shot …”

“Luis Romo is the last great revelation of Mexican soccer … He is here to fight for the title in the national team and he is to aspire to play at a higher level of soccer …”

Luis Romo He played 13 games in the 2021 Clausura of Liga MX, scored 2 goals and provided 5 assists, played 70% of the minutes and participated in 26% of Cruz Azul’s goals in the 2021 Clausura.

