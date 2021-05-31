Cruz Azul: David Faitelson assures that Jonathan Rodríguez’s goal was out of place

David Faitelson, a journalist from ESPN, criticized the work of the arbitration in the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, assuring that the team of La Maquina benefited.

Faitelson, on his official Twitter account, assured that Jonathan Rodríguez, who put Cruz Azul ahead on the global scoreboard, was out of place and should not have risen to the scoreboard, hurting Santos Laguna.

Along the same lines, Faitelson pointed out that Pol Fernández does for the ball and therefore participates in the play, even if it does not reach it, so it should have been taken into account for the off-fire.

Doesn’t “Pol” Fernández interfere?

He goes for the ball and can generate some doubt in the defense and in the opposing goalkeeper … does he interfere? Of course it interferes. He would not have interfered if he decided to ignore the play.

“Doesn’t” Pol “Fernández interfere? He goes for the ball and can generate some doubt in the defense and in the opposing goalkeeper … does he interfere? Of course it interferes. He would not have interfered if he decided to ignore the play. But each one interprets the rule as he wants or suits him. ”

“” Pol “Fernández interferes with Alan Cervantes’ (or Orrantia) backward journey. Of course, he continues to participate in the play. It does not disappear by “magic art”. I repeat: if he doesn’t want to participate, let him stand still or run in the opposite direction to the ball… ”, he added.

With this victory, Cruz Azul breaks 23 years without lifting the title since 1997 when he defeated León and now he does it against Santos Laguna on the Azteca Stadium field.

