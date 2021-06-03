Cruz Azul could sign a Peruvian World Cup player for the 2021 Apertura

The Cruz Azul Machine will begin its planning to be able to defend its title in the next Apertura 2021 Tournament and could be reinforced with a World Cup player for the Peruvian National Team.

According to information from Nahuel Ferreira, Wilder Cartagena, a Peruvian midfielder, was released after leaving Godoy Cruz and was already offered for the team led by Juan Reynoso, since the player’s intention is to go to Europe or to other leagues such as Mexico.

“The World Cup midfielder with the Peruvian team, Wilder Catagena, was offered by intermediaries to #CruzAzul. It is to the liking of Juan Reinoso who asked for it when he was coach of #Puebla. But until today without progress, for the Machine it would not be a priority to incorporate in its position. “

In the same report it is reported that Cartagena had already been previously requested by Reynoso, when the DT was in Puebla. However, on the part of the club there has been no rapprochement towards the player.

“In #GodoyCruz they already confirmed what I told them days ago, Wilder Cartagena will not continue. The club prioritized releasing a high contract and the foreigner quota. Nor will he return to Peru, his priority is to continue playing abroad. To continue in Argentine soccer or #LigaMX are options. “

