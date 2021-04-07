Cruz Azul could not beat Arcahaie FC in the first leg of the round of 16 (Summary)

The activity of the Concacaf Champions League began this Tuesday, April 6, with the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine to the Arcahaie FC, in the first leg of the round of 16, which ended without annotations.

The machine of Juan Reynoso, who marches as leader of the MX League, arrives in search of revenge after staying in the quarterfinals in the last edition of the Concachampions, where he fell before him LAFC from Carlos candle.

The blue team was the one that had control of the ball during practically the entire match, while the Haitians fell back and hoped to take advantage of one of the few opportunities they had against them.

In the first half Cruz Azul did not have many dangerous plays, so everything would be left for the second half.

For the complementary part, the trend of the game was the same, although the Arcahaie had a couple of dangerous approaches. In the end, neither team managed to open the scoring and everything will be defined in the second leg at the Azteca Stadium.

