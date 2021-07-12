Cruz Azul could lose Yoshimar Yotún; European teams follow closely

The participation of the Peruvian Selection on the America Cup it didn’t look very promising; However, the team led by Ricardo Gareca composed the way and finished in fourth place, where several players stood out, among them, Yoshimar Yotún.

The midfielder of Blue Cross He became the lord and master of the midfield, having outstanding performances, which caused him to arouse interest in the old continent, according to Gustavo Peralta, a reporter from ESPN Peru.

The source reveals that the champion of the Closing 2021, He has offers from Russian, Spanish and Brazilian soccer, something that could lead to his departure this summer, considering that his contract will end in December and remains to be renewed.

Yotún became a key player for his compatriot Juan Reynoso in the group of ‘La Maquina’, which is why extending his contract is one of his priorities; however, remembering that you are 31 years old, it could be a great opportunity to make some profit with a possible sale.