Cruz Azul conquers the Mexican league 23 years after its last title

The Cruz Azul of the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso drew 1-1 on Sunday in a thrilling match with Santos Laguna and won the final of the Clausura of Mexican football to conquer his ninth league title, first in 23 years.

Cruz Azul had won the first leg match by 0-1 on Thursday and went ahead in the final by 2-1 margin.

The Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez converted by the celestial Reynoso and rescued the equalized, after the Chilean Diego Valdes Huniera put in front of Santos.

The Santos gave him a dance to the Blues in the first half; He kept possession and leaned against his goal to the rival defense.

Despite having won the first leg match, having all in favor in their stadium Against an opponent with terrible numbers as a visitor, Cruz Azul looked nervous; Paraguayan defender Pablo Aguilar lost the duels with Eduardo Aguirre, his teammate Juan Escobar was insecure in the rear and the rest bet little.

Santos lacked aim in the area until in 37 Valdes appeared from behind, took advantage of the defenders’ passivity and with a left-footed shot at the angle from outside the area, gave the advantage to Santos and tied the final 1-1.

Reynoso’s team was in the first half a caricature of the powerful leader of the regular phase with the best attack and the safest defense of the season; only Luis Romo kept the performance high and in 45 he was close to tying the game, appearing between two defenders in the area.

Radical change in the second part

Obligated to abandon the philosophy of playing not to lose, The same one that cost him to lose six league finals since 1999, Cruz Azul changed his attitude in the second half; Reynoso replaced Roberto Alvarado with Peruvian Yohimar Yotún and Orbelín Pineda with striker Santiago Giménez.

Reynoso’s harangue in the dressing room and the modifications changed the face of Cruz Azul that in 48 he had the tie in the boots of Giménez, who lacked the proper timing and let the opportunity go.

Three minutes later the home team reaped the fruits of their new attitude and tied the duel with a right goal from “Cabecita” Rodríguez a pass from the newly admitted Yotún.

After having had Santos in his fist, in the 75 Cruz Azul he backed off waiting for a backlash and Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada, who sent Colombian Andrés Ibarguen and Mexican José Ocejo to the game, revived with a couple of dangerous set pieces.

In 86 Reynoso took his scorer, Jonathan Rodríguez, off the field, replaced by José Martínez, a movement to strengthen your defense, the best of the season.

Cruz Azul suffered. In 93 the goalkeeper José de Jesús Corona was left with a ball in a corner kick and thus prevented the shot of goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, who had joined the attack.

The beautiful show got dirty with a fierce fight in 95 in which players from both sides and coach Reynoso were involved; reprimands to Brazilian defender Matheus Doria, from Santos, and Santiago Giménez, from Cruz Azul, were the last highlight of the final.

Cruz Azul won its ninth star and got four from América, three from Guadalajara and one from Toluca.