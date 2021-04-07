Cruz Azul compares Jonathan Rodríguez’s goal with Vinicius Jr’s in the Champions League

Forward Vinicius Jr turned heads in action in the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final round, scoring a goal in the first leg against Liverpool held in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

Given this, the Cruz Azul Machine has shared on social networks the unmissable comparison made by a loyal follower of the club of the annotation that the winger Jonathan Rodríguez made over the weekend.

Via Twitter, the celestial team shared the comparative video of both annotations and leaving in evidence that it is practically a carbon copy of the same play that the Uruguayan and the Brazilian made.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine will seek to take the advantage in the series of the Eighth Finals in the Concacaf Champions League visiting the Arcahaie FC, in the first leg in the new edition of the contest.

