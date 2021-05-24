Cruz Azul close to tying Club América record in Liga MX Finals

The Cruz Azul Machine will play against Santos Laguna the grand final of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the number seven in the history of short tournaments and the number seventeen in all its history in Mexican Soccer, placing only one final away from tying the historic record of Club América, the club with the most title matches played.

Blue Cross it has a negative balance in this type of commitments, since they only add six titles in finals, in exchange for ten runners-up in this type of matches.

Cruz Azul is placed within a final of equaling Club América as the team with the most finals played in Mexican Soccer, only that the Eagles have a better effectiveness, as they add 12 titles and 6 runners-up.

In this prestigious ranking, the UNAM Pumas are in third position with 14 finals played, of which they have won seven of them and lost the other seven.

Very close are the Red Devils of Toluca, who have won 7 finals and lost 5, adding 12 series in which they have played a Liga MX title.

With the same 12 finals, the UANL Tigers appear, a club that has won seven of them, the last one in the Clausura 2019.

Santos Laguna has just tied that same figure, because in this Clausura 2021 he will seek his title number seven, since he registers six finals won and five losses, all of them in short tournaments.

