Cruz Azul clings to buying Ignacio Rivero and promises two more reinforcements

After it was ensured that the negotiations between Xolos from Tijuana and the Cruz Azul Machine for the signing of Ignacio Rivero had totally fallen, the president of the celestial team, Álvaro Dávila, He denied this situation and hinted that the cement board is still making the last efforts to keep the Uruguayan footballer’s pass.

Dávila did not rule out the possibility that Rivero remains in Juan Reynoso’s squad with Cruz Azul for the following season, although he accepted that the price that the Xolos have set is somewhat high given the current circumstances presented by the team.

“Yes, it is high for us. Maybe it was agreed two years ago, maybe a year and a half that were other circumstances. I would love for Nacho to stay with us. We are making every effort, really, and Jorge Alberto (Owner of Xolos) has a great disposition. Do not consider it out of the question; maybe we will reach an agreement “, launched Dávila.

Álvaro’s statement contrasts somewhat with the recent publication of the La Machine board, which assured that they were in financial health, although it should be considered that this does not mean that the soccer team has a comfortable budget as in previous administrations.

On the subject of reinforcements, Dávila assured that the team is looking to sign two more players to shore up specific areas on the field, this in addition to the renovations that are working for the next tournament.

The manager also referred to the rumor of the sale of the equipment, categorically denying that possibility.

