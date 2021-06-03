Cruz Azul: Chuy Corona’s son explains the altercation with the Commissioner of the MX League

The archer of the Blue Cross He starred in an altercation at the end of the Clausura 2021 final, by pushing the League MX commissioner who was arguing with Misael Corona, his son, which cost him a sanction from the FMF.

The main involved in this situation, Misael Corona, through his official Instagram account gave his version of what happened after obtaining the ninth star of Cruz Azul.

In addition to publishing another angle of the video, Corona, who served as a basketball player, would have implied in his text that the League MX commissioner had a personal matter with him, even before the match started.

“I want to tell what happened with the commissioner in Sunday’s game. Before starting the game, all the ball players met with referees and the commissioner was there, they gave us the basic instructions for each game and at the end the commissioner, in front of everyone, asked who was Misael Corona? To which I replied that I and from there it began (he only asked my name and that of no one else) “

“At the end of the game my reaction was to go hug my dad and I felt like they started to pull me and yell very arrogantly and it was the same commissioner who had asked me my name at the start of the game, my dad turned around and told him that I was his son (the commissioner already knew obviously) but he kept yelling at me and pushing me as seen in the videos and even though my dad went to where we were he was yelling at both of us. “

“To avoid a bigger problem, what I did was tell my dad that it no longer mattered and that he was coming back right now, I went out to end the problem because I didn’t want to hurt. This is what happened from before the game to the video problem. “

