Cruz Azul: Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez puts pressure as the main enemy of the Machine

The Cruz Azul Machine has begun with its preparation training, to face the first leg of the final in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in condition of visitor before Santos Laguna.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, former soccer player Christian’ Chaco ‘Giménez affirmed that the press has turned pressure as the main enemy of the celestial in the long fast of titles.

Read also: Liga MX: Cruz Azul reaches the final with an advantage over Santos, says Villaluz

“The pressure in football always exists. In Cruz Azul it is something logical and normal. The press does exert pressure but then comes the mentality of each player,” he said.

In addition, the former coach of Cancun FC He declared the keys for the Cruz Azul Machine or Santos Laguna to achieve the goal of lifting the Liga MX championship in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“In a final, determination and concentration matter more. Both are going to want to win in the best way but they also want to be champion,” he explained.

Read also: Club América: Two more footballers would be involved in the party with escorts