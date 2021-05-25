Cruz Azul: Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez and the message to his son Santiago prior to the final

The Cruz Azul Machine continues to be the main target of analysis for the first leg of the final in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in condition of visitor before Santos Laguna.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Deportes’, former footballer Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez confessed not feeling part of the story that his son Santiago is writing with the celestial, highlighting his great spirit with the institution.

“I have nothing to do with this story, and of course I want the team and my son to be champion. Although he is my son, whatever achievement he has is not going to heal any wound. That achievement would be his and everything. the team, “he said.

In addition, the former strategist of the Cancun FC affirmed to be in constant communication with Santiago Giménez, highlighting the confidence of the coach Juan Reynoso That makes him have mixed feelings in every game he participates.

“They are beautiful sensations (to see his son), since he played his first game. I am proud and calm about what Santi is as a person. Beyond that if he wins or loses he will always be my son and I will be proud. We try to talk to Santiago. He loves Cruz Azul, it is not easy for a young man to reach the First Division and for the coach to trust him. He is calm with his feet on the ground working, “he explained.

It should be noted that striker Santiago Giménez has become the hero of the Cruz Azul Machine in the league of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, by converting the final goals in the qualifying rounds against the Red Devils of Toluca and the Tuzos del Pachuca.