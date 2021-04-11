Cruz Azul: Chivas, Jonathan Rodríguez’s favorite victim in Liga MX

The Cruz Azul Machine beat the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara a goal to zero with a score from the Uruguayan striker Jonathan Rodriguez, who has the Herd box as his favorite victim in Liga MX.

The ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez gave the victory to Cruz Azul which is the 12th in a row this season in Liga MX, in the match on day 14 of the Clausura 2021 against some Chivas who are out of the repechage zone, establishing itself at the top of the table.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas players are fed up with Ricardo Peláez and they would have let them know

Said annotation meant goal number seven that the ‘Cabecita’ scores against Chivas, being the club that has scored the most in Liga MX with the Cruz Azul shirt.

CUSTOMERS! The Sacred Rebaño is the team that has received the most goals since the arrival of ‘Cabecita’ to LigaMX https://t.co/8EKsmVT1DC – AS Mexico (@ASMexico) April 11, 2021

In the second is Toluca, who have scored six goals. In addition, with the goal that scored Chivas, Rodríguez reached four consecutive games scoring Guadalajara.

It should be remembered that six of those seven goals have been in Liga MX, while one was in Copa MX, with Chivas definitely being Jonathan Rodríguez’s favorite client.

Also read: Karol G impacts his fans with ‘spicy’ photo session on the beach

JONATHAN RODRÍGUEZ’S GOALS TO CHIVAS IN CRUZ AZUL

Day 14 of Apertura 2018 one goal Day 8 Apertura 2019 one goal Day 6 Clausura 2019 one goal Day 15 Clausura 2020 two goals Day 14 Clausura 2021 one goal Copa MX 17/18 one goal

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content