Cruz Azul: Chivas and Club América, springboards for La Maquina to achieve a record in Liga MX

With the eleven consecutive victories signed in the Closing 2021 of the MX League, The Cruz Azul Machine was one step away from tying the historical record of wins in a row held by the Rayos del Necaxa and La Fiera del Club León, who added 12 consecutive games adding three points in Mexican Soccer.

Necaxa achieved that record in the 1934-1935 Season, a mark that was tied by La Fiera del León two years ago, when they saw their good step in the MX League truncated in a match against the Chivas, the next rival of The Machine.

Chivas will be the first obstacle for the cement team to take possession of this historic brand alone, because first they will have to beat the rojiblancos this Saturday at the Azteca to tie the Esmeraldas and Hidrocálidos brand and thus be able to hope to overcome record in the match where they face Club América on Matchday 15.

Cruz Azul looks unstoppable in this 2021 Clausura of the MX League, because after 13 days, those led by Juan Reynoso are one goal away from being the best offensive in the tournament, as they have 20 goals in favor, one less than Toluca , leader in that line; besides that they are the best defense, with only 7 goals against.

The Machine will face Chivas this Saturday, April 10 at the Azteca Stadium, a team with which it has only lost 2 games in its last 10 games, in addition to 3 draws and 5 victories.

Los Celestes will face America on April 17 at Azteca; against the creams they have a balance of 3 defeats, 4 draws and 3 victories, although in the last 4 matches they have not lost (3V and 1E).

