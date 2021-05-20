Cruz Azul: ‘Chelito’ Delgado reveals the key for the Machine to be champion of the MX League

Los Tuzos del Pachuca and the Cruz Azul Machine will start the path of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX at the Hidalgo stadium, looking for a ticket to the final in this contest.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘, former footballer César’ Chelito ‘Delgado said that history and the great fans that the team has to be champions are not enough, but take advantage of the great moment they live in the tournament.

Read also: Wolverhampton: Fans explode with joy for Raúl Jiménez after receiving medical discharge

“Cruz Azul has a lot of history and great fans, but that’s not why it’s going to win, anyone can win, but they are in a good moment and they should take advantage of it. We all look forward to the Cruz Azul championship. Every tournament that is not achieved is done a heavy environment, “he said.

In addition, the former element of the Cementeros confessed that he has seen the performance of the club during the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, he must give time for the results to arrive and affirms that the Tuzos del Pachuca will be a great test to be able to dreaming of breaking the long drought of championships in the institution.

“I have seen the tournament that Cruz Azul has had. It was all a matter of time and give Reynoso time. Pachuca will be a great rival for Cruz Azul, but if they want to be champions they must beat anyone and it is in their hands to do so” he declared.

Read also: Liga MX: The three reinforcements that Cristante is looking for for Toluca FC towards Apertura 2021