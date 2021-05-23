Cruz Azul: Chelís warns Juan Reynoso after qualifying for the final

José Luis Sánchez Solá ‘Chelís’, DT and ESPN analyst, praised the great quality of the Cruz Azul machine’s squad after the victory they obtained against the Tuzos del Pachuca and warned Juan Reynoso prior to the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX.

Chelís, during ESPN’s Futbol Center program, assured that Cruz Azul has an unbeatable opportunity to win the Liga MX title since he has the moment in his favor, players at a very good level and a coach who has done a great job.

“Cruz Azul has many players who end up solving the games, many options, in the same way if one or the other player plays, it is a very complete team,” he said.

“Cruz Azul has something worth praising: it has many useful players who come in and end up solving you, Cruz Azul has many players at a high level who end up solving you and Reynoso has to take that into account to take advantage of the opportunity. ”, He added.

For now, Cruz Azul defeated the Tuzos del Pachuca in the semifinals and is already waiting for a rival for the grand final that will start between Santos Laguna and Puebla.

