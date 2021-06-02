Cruz Azul: Chaco Giménez raises his hand to lead the Machine in the future

The former player of the Blue Cross, Christian “Chaco” Giménez, explained how it was that he lived the long-awaited title of the Machine, a trophy that was denied him several times as a player and that his son now has in his showcase.

“I lived it with many sensations, because it is very different to see Santiago’s games in the youth categories than to see him in First Division games, fulfilling his dream of playing in Cruz Azul. The development I was having made me very happy, but at the same time very anxious, because as a parent you want your child to do things well, and a championship arrives at a young age (20 years), “said Giménez.

“After so many years of going through adversity and a lot of difficult circumstances, since Monday he enjoyed it much more, yet none of us have fallen twenty of what Santiago has achieved, but we are very happy for what he represents as a family, a very nice moment is being lived, “he added.

Former player of Blue Cross He spoke about how his son’s passage as a professional has been within the Machine and how important Juan Reynoso’s work has been.

“I saw him focused on what he wants, interacting with a son is not only when he enters the field, it is to be able to speak at different times in the game and in his development, one emphasizes what it is outside of training, inside and off the court, and he has handled it in a very good way, he is a boy who wants to stand out. “

Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez celebrating the ninth with Santiago Giménez. Nothing more needs to be said, Cruz Azul fans know what this image means. THANK YOU FOR SO MUCH. pic.twitter.com/uceJ1FMNTH – Fan Blue (@SoyFanAzul) May 31, 2021

“He arrived with many doubts, notice that the first important factor and taking a deep analysis, was the first game in Pachuca and at a press conference he said that no matter how it was played, the result mattered. From there Reynoso gave security to the entire team. Afterwards, he made the changes at the right time, and when he noticed that the team was falling, he made the movements and players entered with the same strength or much more, and that is a merit of the coach. The loads very well controlled, he recovered players and he empowered others, it is a fundamental part; if you don’t manage to convince the players, it is not achieved; he convinced them of something very important and led them to the championship, my hat is off for a great job “.

Finally, Christian Giménez confessed that he would like to be a coach of La Maquina in the future. “Sure I want to be there, but for now I wait for my moment; now I want to continue preparing.”

