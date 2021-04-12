Cruz Azul: ‘Chaco’ Giménez and his recommendation to Santi Giménez after losing prominence

Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez, a former Cruz Azul player, spoke about the moment his son, Santiago Giménez, is going through this season with La Maquina in the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX.

In an interview for Marca Claro, ‘Chaco’ Giménez indicated that it is normal for Santi Giménez to be going through this learning process, in addition to Cruz Azul there is always a lot of internal competition for positions.

“I understand the process that Santiago is going through. The season was very good, then I had a loss and that is also part of the process of a young footballer, “he said.

“I talk a lot with Santiago and I make him understand that there are moments that a player goes through. And I believe that this process must exist, a period of adaptation for all young people, to see if they will be able to with the package ”, he added.

“When your son does something you always want him to do it in the best way. When I was young, I wanted to play every game, it was difficult to understand the moments. ”, He concluded on the subject.

In the current Clausura 2021, Santiago Giménez has played 10 games with Cruz Azul, but he has only played 35% of them under the tutelage of Juan Reynoso, which has led to him being a player with a markedly secondary role in the season .

