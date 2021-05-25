Cruz Azul: César ‘Chelito’ Delgado demands the Machine before the final vs Club Santos

The Cruz Azul Machine will begin the road to break the 23-year drought without succeeding in lifting the Liga MX title, visiting Santos Laguna in the first leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021.

In an interview for the medium ‘AS Mexico‘, the former footballer and figure of the celestial, César’ Chelito ‘Delgado sent a forceful message to the cement team of coach Juan Reynoso prior to the game to be held in the TSM stadium.

Read also: Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño will leave Puebla, Club León has him “tied up”

“It has to be now, yes or yes. Soccer gives you revenge and they have the opportunity to win the title,” he said.

“It has to be now, yes or yes. Soccer gives you revenge and they have a chance to win the title” ⚽️ The message from @ChelitoDelgado to @CruzAzul prior to the Final of # Guard1anes2021 ️ pic.twitter.com/i329yPBNFQ – AS Mexico (@ASMexico) May 25, 2021

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine will not be able to count on the forward Bryan ‘Cuco’ Angulo in the first leg of the final against Santos Laguna, after suffering a muscle injury in the second leg against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez puts pressure as the main enemy of the Machine

NACHO pic.twitter.com/yo90mz8sk0 – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) May 25, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Cruz Azul Liga MX Santos Laguna Liguilla