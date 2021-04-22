Cruz Azul: Celestial fans protest against Jesús Corona and Cata Domínguez

Despite the good step that La Maquina de Cruz Azul is taking in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, a group of fans of the celestial team appeared this Wednesday outside the facilities of La Noria to protest against the cement team, leaving see some banners with messages addressed to the players.

Not the 12 consecutive victories in the Closing 2021 have been able to erase the painful disappointments that Blue Cross It has caused their fans, so the celestial fans took a reminder to their players, reiterating that they did not want more ‘surprises’ in the Liguilla.

The Machine has tied its classification to the Fiesta Grande del Futbol Mexicano and is very close to doing so as the leader of the competition, having assured to close all its home games, since the only one that could reach it in the first place is America, rival against those who share a stadium.

THEY MANIFEST! Cruz Azul fans demonstrated outside the Noria. They do not want surprises in this league

Among the messages carried by the celestial fans, one stood out against footballers such as Jesús Corona and Cata Domínguez, whom they pointed out as guilty of the latest setbacks of Cruz Azul in the most important events.

“The enemy plays in c4sa”, using the numbers used by both players.

Cruz Azul will close playing at the Azteca Stadium against Atlético San Luis and the Xolos de Tijuana in Liga MX, matches that will alternate with their participation in the Concachampions against Toronto FC of the MLS.

