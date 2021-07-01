Cruz Azul: ‘Cata’ Domínguez ‘scares’ his rivals in Liga MX for the Apertura 2021

Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez, defender and one of the captains of Cruz Azul, assured that the La Maquina squad is not satisfied with the Liga MX title last tournament and will seek the next Apertura 2021, fight with everything for the championship.

In statements to Marca Claro, the ‘Cata’ Domínguez assured that the team is not at all satisfied with the MX League title of Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2021 and that they want more for the Apertura 2021.

“Here the basis is work, Juan has emphasized that of being intense, not loosening up. Throughout the tournament they saw Juan rotate the team, because I think everyone showed that they wanted to play, the championship gives if you relax, I think the team it must continue in the same way. We already had the result we expected but we have to put it aside, “he said.

You all know what I have been through in the team, I healed many wounds, because it was yet another final and the team made a great effort throughout the tournament, I want to dedicate it to all the players and coaches who passed previously, Chuy (Corona ) and Juan (Reynoso) in particular and they came to change history, I hope the base will be maintained, in the last two years we have fought for the title, “he added.

“Very happy for the title, but we must leave it behind because we already enjoyed it. Now start from scratch, try to continue step by step “ ‘Cata’ Domínguez is already thinking of reaching the tenth. @record_mexico pic.twitter.com/VY3ignYekd – Armando melgar (@ Armand_Mel91) June 30, 2021

Finally, the ‘Cata’ Domínguez indicated in turn that he wants to continue with Cruz Azul in the future to continue trying to fight for more championships.

“Keep working, training, as far as I can, I am grateful to the coaching staff, the tenth is coming and I like to be there, the board will recognize me, I am starting again,” he concluded.

