Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo ‘upsets’ the heavenly fans prior to the first leg vs Pachuca

Former soccer player Carlos Hermosillo has done his thing on social networks, by stirring up the fans of the Cruz Azul Machine with a call prior to the first leg of the semifinals against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Via Instagram, the legend of the celestial released the video addressing the fans of the Noria who show their support for the cement institution for the first 90 minutes of the series against the Hidalgo citizens.

“Upload video, photo what you want, let’s show our unity in support of our players, team ajuuuua let’s machine, greetings to all our fans from Cruz Azul,” he wrote.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine will seek to get a good income visiting the Hidalgo stadium against the Tuzos del Pachuca, in the action of the first leg in the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

With humility, work and effort, we will take the first step towards the final. # Break it pic.twitter.com/b7A8BRG1Co – CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) May 19, 2021

