Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo reveals where the bloody shirt of the 1997 Final was

23 and a half years have passed since Carlos Hermosillo gave the title number eight to Cruz Azul’s Machine in the MX League, breaking a 17-year drought without a champion in Mexican Soccer, leaving a postcard remembered by all the celestial fans. in the figure of the ‘Grandote de Cerro Azul’.

#MaquinaFansLeyendas My great childhood hero Carlos Hermosillo because he had the sizes and greatness to get up after a bloody blow to the shirt to collect a penalty that gave us the last title of the machine !!!! I will never forget that scene #CruzAzul pic.twitter.com/IHJqa7qyIU – Fulgencio Ibargüengoitia and de Rivapalacio-Smith (@fulgeptic) May 24, 2021

With his face and shirt bloody after receiving a kick from Ángel David Comizzo, Club León goalkeeper, Hermosillo kicked the penalty kick to score the Golden Goal with which Cruz Azul was crowned champion of Mexican Soccer at the Nou Camp.

Since then, multiple anecdotes have arisen as a result of that scene, from a revenge by Arturo Brizio for not expelling Comizzo so that Hermosillo would punish him by scoring the title goal to the ‘irresponsibility’ of leaving the celestial striker on the pitch with such a wound.

Several stories have been woven for 23 years, but until today the whereabouts of the bloody shirt with which Hermosillo ended up kicking the historic penalty of that championship was unknown.

Contacted by Soy Futbol, ​​the big man from Cerro Azul confessed that this ‘valuable trophy’ is kept by his son as a memory of that day when La Maquina was crowned for the only time in the most recent four decades.

Carlos Gatica, the son of Carlos Hermosillo.

Carlos Hermosillo is the real name of the son of the celestial legend, but for reasons of his career he decided to change his name and use his mother’s surname.

“The truth is that many people do not even know that I am the son of Carlos Hermosillo because my name is Carlos Gatica. I do not hide it, I am very proud of him, and very proud of my family, but that is how I wanted to handle it ”, said Gatica in an old interview for TV Notes.

