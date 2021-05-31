Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo praises the work of Juan Reynoso and the players

After 23 years, five months and 23 days of waiting, the Cruz Azul Machine has achieved the longed-for ninth title in its history in Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021 after beating Santos Laguna.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘, former soccer player Carlos Hermosillo praised the work done by each member of the coaching staff of Juan Reynoso and to the campus after achieving the ninth star of the institution.

“Juan Reynoso did an extraordinary job, he surprised us all. He generated a theme of competition within Cruz Azul and I applaud what he did, but he also greatly highlighted the dedication of all the players. I highlight the dedication of the players and what they did a lot. on the court, “he said.

In addition, the former figure of the cement workers highlighted that the forward Santiago Gimenez and the midfielder Luis Romo They have a great future ahead of them that can catapult them to reach football in Europe.

“Santiago Giménez has a great future, he has many faculties. I have no doubt that he will do very well in Mexican football. Luis Romo should be in Europe, Alvarado, unfortunately he is a league player and Orbelín Pineda has not realized that the faculties it has, “he explained.

