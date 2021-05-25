Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo launches a letter to Santiago Giménez prior to the final vs Santos

Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image, former striker and idol of La Maquina del Cruz Azul, praised the son of ‘Chaco’ Giménez, Santiago Giménez, prior to the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League where the cement team will face Santos Laguna.

In an interview offered for W Deportes, Hermosillo pointed out that although he does not have the best relationship with ‘Chaco’ Giménez, he believes that Santi will be a great player in the future with great importance in Cruz Azul.

“I don’t have a good relationship with Chaco (Giménez), but I do have something to say about his son: he has a great future and he will fly very soon if he proposes it,” Hermosillo said during the talk.

Regarding the final against Santos Laguna, the former striker of Cruz Azul and the Mexican National Team indicated that the finals are not won with good football but with claw and put his leg hard.

“You win with claw and ‘eggs’, not with good football and this team has it (Cruz Azul),” said Hermosillo who hopes that for the moment in the Cruz Azul environment they will forget Billy Álvarez since they should enjoy the moment.

