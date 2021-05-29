Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo dreams of the title of the Machine and makes fun of the ‘cruzazuleadas’

The Cruz Azul Machine will live the most important game of the whole Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when they host the second leg of the final in the Aztec stadium against Santos Laguna.

In an exclusive interview for the program ‘Spicy Soccer‘ on ESPN, former soccer player Carlos Hermosillo thanked the coach Juan Reynoso to fill it with the illusion of being able to see the celestial champion in Mexican soccer and take with humor the aforementioned cruzazuleadas on social networks.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Journalist busts Orbelín Pineda and affirms that he is a filling player

“I am very excited about this Cruz Azul because of the great job that Juan has done, because of the great job that all the boys have done, because despite everything they have experienced. They have shown great professionalism and great dedication, And that today they are in the Final they have earned it with dedication and work and this makes me very excited “.

“I love all those criticisms and when they put me on my social networks that ‘if they are going to Cruzazulear’, that ‘no longer think’, that if ‘now in the Final and that the championship’, and it makes me laugh It makes me laugh, because I’m going to tell you something, it’s something that Cruz Azul or the players shouldn’t worry about, “he said.

In addition, the former figure of the cement manufacturers highlighted the qualities and strengths that the Peruvian strategist has shown on the bench, which is reflected in the players of the current squad.

Read also: Cruz Azul vs Santos: Liga MX presents security operation for the Azteca Stadium

“I have always gotten along very well with him, he is a man of few words, but he is a very clear man and very forceful of what he wants, he is a very orderly man, he ordered them. A very quiet leadership, but very focused on what he did on the court and that for me was fundamental, and in the moments that he had to give his opinion, he was very forceful with his opinion, “he explained.