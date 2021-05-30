Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo ‘deludes’ the fans of the Machine with an emotional video

The Cruz Azul Machine is halfway to breaking with the ghosts of 23 and a half years without being able to lift the Liga MX title, when it hosts the second leg in the Aztec stadium against Santos Laguna.

Less than 24 hours before the kickoff of the second leg, former footballer Carlos Hermosillo has surprised the blue team led by the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso with a motivating video.

Through Twitter, the former figure of the cement producers released the video where the different personalities faithful to the colors of the Noria express their support for the squad and the coaching staff for the closing of the tie.

“We are BLUE #we are with you,” he wrote.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine reaches the second leg of the final in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League after leaving with a slight advantage in its visit to the TSM stadium against Santos Laguna.

