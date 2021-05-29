Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo celebrates the triumph of La Maquina and launches a call to the fans

Cruz Azul hit first in the Final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna in a stadium where they had not won for 5 years, so the celestial fans are more excited than ever about the possibility of ending a 23-year drought without a title and are already preparing for the Vuelta game in the Azteca Stadium next Sunday.

After the cement victory, one of his happiest ‘fans’ was the former footballer, Carlos Hermosillo, who published an emotional video on social networks showing all his happiness for the triumph of the team of his love.

Despite being born in the cradle of Club América, Hermosillo is considered a legend of Cruz Azul, a team for which he has been fans since he was their player in the mid-nineties, granting them the last league title in the Winter of 1997, a tournament where He shared a dressing room with Juan Reynoso, now a coach for the celestes.

In the video, Hermosillo highlighted Reynoso’s tactical approach and praised all the Cruz Azul players, who are close to entering the history books of the La Noria team.

To finish his video, Hermosillo called on the celestial fans to paint the Azteca Stadium blue next Sunday as a show of support for the cement team and to make themselves felt in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula to get the ninth title for La Maquina.

