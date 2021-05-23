Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo celebrates the passage to the final of the Machine with an emotional message

The Cruz Azul Machine is two games away from being able to break the 23-year drought without lifting the Liga MX title, by advancing to the final of the Closing tournament 2021 eliminating the Tuzos from Pachuca.

After the final whistle of the game, Carlos Hermosillo, the former Mexican footballer, showed his joy at the victory of the celestial team led by the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso with an emotional message on social networks.

“Happy happy very happy, my Cruz Azul is a finalist ajuuuuua,” he wrote.

Happy happy very happy, my Cruz Azul is a finalist ajuuuuua. – Carlos Hermosillo (@ CHermosillo27) May 23, 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine is waiting for its rival in the final of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, which will come out of the tie between the Puebla Strip Y Santos Laguna, with an advantage in favor of the Warriors.

WE ARE IN THE FINAAAAAAAL. pic.twitter.com/GidVK7QU94 – CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) May 23, 2021

