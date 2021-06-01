Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo broke into tears live after the title of the Machine

The Cruz Azul Machine managed to break a 23-year drought by winning this tournament Closing 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna and Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image, who was the hero of that final in Winter 97, could not hide his joy.

During the program Zona Mixta, on Telemundo, Hermosillo burst into tears after a message that prepared the production of the program, in which the same “Big Man from Cerro Azul” talks about Juan Reynoso’s team in the run-up to the final.

“23 years to be able to enjoy this and enjoy it like that,” Hermosillo declared with a broken voice.

Carlos Hermosillo also acknowledged that it hurt him to have been “rejected” by the previous directives and that now, that he has a good relationship with Reynoso and the new managers, this title has a rather special flavor.

“The truth is that it was many years. Since I was born I have a very special affection for Cruz Azul. Then to get to Cruz Azul, be a champion with Cruz Azul, identify with the institution and then rejection, rejection and rejection. For me this is the best gift they can give to the fans and to me “

“Anyone who is passionate about football knows what I’m talking about. And I am passionate about seeing a Cruz Azul well, I know that my son is enjoying it and I know that many people lived what I experienced and that maybe we are crying, but we are crying with joy “

