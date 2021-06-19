Cruz Azul: Carlos Albert’s crying for the title of La Maquina (Video)

Carlos Albert, journalist and presenter of La Octava Sports, burst into tears after the team of La Maquina de Cruz Azul became champion of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, by beating Santos Laguna in the grand final by a global score of 2-1 to break a 23-year drought without achieving the championship in Mexican soccer.

Albert, during a La Octava Sports program in which they talked about the reactions that the Cruz Azul title had generated in the Clausura 2021, was moved to see the reactions of the fans of La Maquina after winning the ninth Liga MX title in his story by beating Santos and ending a bitter 23-year crownless streak.

“That’s what football is. That’s why we have to defend it, that’s why we have to hold on to it, because football belongs to the people, it is not for a few, football belongs to the people, it belongs to the people, and this is a great demonstration of that. People who for years suffered, over and over again and remained there faithful to their team, to their colors. “, He commented excitedly.

“Loyalty, identity, that is precisely what sport gives you, that is why I insist, we have to defend the fundamental principles of football, and not simply commercial issues, that is why it is worth fighting, fighting, because these satisfactions are not Nobody gives them to you, never more than sport. “, he added with a broken voice.

For now, Cruz Azul from the hand of Juan Reynoso achieved the long-awaited and desired title of the MX League and they will play the next Apertura 2021 as the champions seeking to defend it and obtain the two-time championship as Santiago Giménez mentioned a few days ago, who want more.

