Cruz Azul: Call for play for the return final vs Santos Laguna

The Cruz Azul Machine will receive a visit from Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium for the return match of the final of the 2021 Clausura Tournament and Juan Reynoso, coach of the celestial team, summoned the best he has for the match against the Warriors.

Through their social networks, Cruz Azul shared the call for the match against Santos, which highlights the return of Bryan Angulo, who missed the second leg of the semifinals against Pachuca and the first leg against the Laguneros.

Another who reappears in the call is Roberto “el Piojo” Alvarado, who caused a last minute loss for the first leg of the final because his partner lost the baby they were expecting.

The Machine arrives with a 1-0 lead after the first leg at TSM Corona Stadium, so any draw or victory will end up giving them the long-awaited ninth.

Call for Cruz Azul for the final vs Santos Laguna

Goalkeepers: Jesús Corona, Sebastián Jurado, Andrés Gudiño

Defenses: Jaiber Jiménez, Julio Domínguez, Alexis Peña, Joaquín Martínez, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar, Josué Reyes.

Media: Luis Romo, Elías Hernández, Misael Domínguez, Ignacio Rivero, Yoshimar Yotún, Alexis Gutiérrez, Rafael Baca, Roberto Alvarado, Guillermo Fernández, Orbelín Pineda.

Forwards: Walter Montoya, Bryan Angulo, Jonathan Rodríguez, Santiago Giménez.

