Cruz Azul: Call for Juan Reynoso vs Diablos de Toluca in Liguilla

Clean Slate; The Cruz Azul Machine will begin a ‘new tournament’ with the start of the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Closing 2021 of the MX League where he will face the Red Devils of Toluca at the Nemesio Díez Stadium this Wednesday, May 12, a match where he will try to enforce conditions and take the advantage to Aztec stadium.

Juan Reynoso and its players have already declared that they are ready and psyched to start the race in search of the coveted title, the ninth in the history of the cement institution and the one that has been denied in the last 23 years.

For this game, Cruz Azul will not save anything and will try to hit the table, confirming that their positive streak in the regular phase has not been ‘the work of fate’ and showing that they are prepared to change history in terms of their participation in the Liguilla it refers.

For the match, Juan Reynoso has uncovered the list of players: GOALKEEPERS Jesús Corona Andrés Gudiño Sebastián Jurado DEFENSES Jaiber Jiménez Julio Domínguez Alexis Peña Joaquín MArtínez Adrián Adlrete Pablo Aguilar AJuan Escobar MIDDLEWAYS Luis Romo Elías Hernández Misa Domínguez Yoshimar Yotún Alexis Gutiérvarado Roberto Baciérvarado Pol Fernández Orbelín Pineda FORWARDS Walter Montoya Bryan Angulo Jonathan Rodríguez Santi Giménez

