Cruz Azul: Call for Juan Reynoso for the Vuelta vs Pachuca match

At 8:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, Cruz Azul Machine will receive the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Second leg of the Clausura 2021 Semifinals in a series that remains ‘on the line’ with a scoreless tied score after the first 90 minutes played at the Hidalgo Stadium.

The cement producers have a hand in the tie, because if this marker remains, they will be the ones who go to the final, where they would face the winner of the series between Santos Laguna and the Puebla Strip, which is tilted in favor of the Warriors with a resounding 3-0.

However, those led by Juan Reynoso have the great slope of not conceding a goal against Azteca, because if so, they would be forced to win the Vuelta match, since defeat or a draw with goals in this match would give them the ticket to the Tuzos del Pachuca by the visitor goal criterion

“We have to win. At home we have to win whatever the score is,” said Juan Reynoso before the game.

For this match, Reynoso boasts of having a healthy squad and has launched the following Call:

GOALKEEPERS Corona Gudiño Jurado DEFENDERS Jiménez Domínguez Peña Martínez Aldrete Aguilar Escobar Reyes MEDIA Romo Hernández Domínguez Rivero Yotún Gutiérrez Baca Alvarado Fernández Pineda FORWARDS Montoya Rodríguez Giménez Angulo

