Cruz Azul: Call for Juan Reynoso for the match vs Toluca in Liguilla

Blue Cross will receive the Red Devils of Toluca this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium at 7:05 p.m. to define the second classified of the Quarterfinals of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX in a series that leads the Mexican team with the score of 1-2 on aggregate, so the celestial will have to battle to overcome the tie.

The game at Azteca will have the added bonus of the return of the celestial fans, who will have to make the home of La Maquina weigh like never before, a team that has never been able to win a tie against the scarlets, losing on the four occasions they have met in Final Phase, including the series for a title of the Liga MX.

With that antecedent and after the ‘error’ in the approach of the Ida game, Juan Reynoso will not have a margin of error in this Vuelta match, so a ‘luxury’ alignment is expected by the Peruvian, leaving aside the famous ‘rotations’.

For this Saturday’s game, Reynoso has launched the following call: GOALKEEPERS Corona Gudiño Jurado DEFENSES Jiménez Domínguez Peña Rivero Martínez Aldrete Aguilar Escobar Reyes MIDDLEWAYS Romo Hernández Domínguez Yotu´n Gutiérrez Baca Alvarado Fernández Pineda FORWARDS Montoya Angulo Rodríguez Giménez

