Cruz Azul: Call for Juan Reynoso for the Final of Ida vs Santos Laguna

The Cruz Azul Machine will visit Santos Laguna de Torreón this Thursday night at the TSM at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, to play the game of Ida de la Gran Final of the 2021 Closing Tournament of Liga MX, trying to get an advantage from one of the most complicated scenarios in Mexican Soccer.

The celestial team arrives at this stage after going back from the quarterfinal tie against the Red Devils of Toluca and after sentencing a difficult series of Semifinals against the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium.

The cement producers have not won as a visitor in this Liguilla, adding a defeat and a draw, leaving everything for the Vuelta in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, a scenario that could see them champions again after more than four decades of not raising a glass in this enclosure.

For the match, Juan Reynoso will have all his players available, except for midfielder Roberto Alvarado, who had to stay in Mexico City due to the loss of his baby, who was in its first months of gestation.

In the squad list, the presence of Bryan Angulo was surprised, who was reported with a muscle injury, so his participation in the game is in doubt.

The call for Cruz Azul for the Final of Ida vs Santos Laguna is as follows: GOALKEEPERS Corona Gudiño Jurado DEFENSES Jiménez Domínguez Peña Martínez Aldrete Aguilar Escobar Reyes MIDDLES Romo Hernández Domínguez Rivero Yotún Gutiérrez Baca Fernández Pneda FORWARDS Montoya Angulo Rodríguez Giménez

